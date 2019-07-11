Police: 7-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle while crossing the street

Egg Harbor police say a 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing the street with a woman and another child Wednesday night.

According to investigators, a woman and two young children were crossing White Horse Pike on Buffalo Avenue around 8:40 p.m. when a 2011 GMC pickup truck struck the woman and one of the children.

A 7-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Police identified 30-year-old Jorge Rodriguez as the driver of the truck and charged him with unlicensed driving.

Rodriguez was processed and released facing a future court date.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Egg Harbor City Police Department at 609-965-2901.