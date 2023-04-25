Police: 7-year-old hospitalized after falling from third floor window in Strawberry Mansion

article

Authorities say a 7-year-old was taken to the hospital after falling from a third story window Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

Police and emergency medical personnel were called to a property on the 3100 block of Diamond Street sometime before 5:45 p.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29 the child was conscious when officers arrived and take to the hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

The Special Victim's Unit was called to determine if the child's fall was an accident or something possibly suspicious, Small said.