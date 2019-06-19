Police: 72-year-old man with dementia missing from North Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating an endangered 72-year-old man reported missing from North Philadelphia.

Tommaso Fargnoli was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard.

Fargnoli is described as 5-foot-7 and 230 pounds with a heavy build, light complexion, brown eyes and straight white hair that falls above the ears.

Police say Fargnoli suffers from dementia and was las seen driving a 2006 Gold Buick Lacrosse with Pennsylvania license plate number PD0015G.

He reportedly frequents the following areas: the Summerdale Pharmacy on the 900 block of Sanger Street, the Shoprite on the 100 block of East Olney Avenue and the 1300 block of South 9th Street.

Anyone with any information regarding Fargnoli's whereabouts is urged to contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.