Police: 75-year-old woman dies in house fire in Rhawnhurst
article
PHILADELPHIA - A woman has died following a house fire in the Rhawnhurst section of the city.
The fire broke out at approximately 4:19 a.m. on the 1900 block of Rhawn Street.
Fire officials found a 75-year-old woman inside unresponsive during the house fire. She was taken to Nazareth Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly before 6 a.m.
The scene was held, but no arrests have been made. An investigation continues into the cause of the fire.
