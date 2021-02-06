Police: 82-year-old man with dementia reported missing from London Grove Township

article

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an 82-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing from London Grove Township on Saturday.

According to troopers, Robert E. Owen left his home on the 200 block of Rosehill Road on foot sometime early Sunday morning. Police report Owen was last seen inside his home around 5 a.m.

Police do not know which direction Owen went when he left his home. He reportedly has no means of travel or communication.

Owen was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black corduroy pants, and black shoes. His family told police Owen does not like the cold, so troopers are advising local residents to check sheds and detached garages.

Anyone who would like to help find Owen can go to London Grove Township Building, 372 Rosehill Road, West Grove, PA to meet with emergency crews.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter