Police activity closes I-95 in Delaware through morning hours

Interstate 95 northbound and southbound lanes are closed this morning in Delaware near the Pennsylvania border due to a criminal investigation, Delaware State Police say.

The closure is between Marsh Road and Harvey Road. Motorists travelling southbound are being directed onto southbound Interstate 495. Northbound travelers are being diverted onto Marsh Road.

"This closure will continue throughout the morning hours. Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes of travel," state police said in a news release shortly before 8 a.m.

Law enforcement from neighboring Pennsylvania are participating in the investigation. DelDOT is also assisting with the road closure.

For up-to-date traffic information, check our Traffic page.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest