Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made in deadly January hit-and-run in East Oak Lane, police announce

Published 
Updated 11:56AM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run that happened in January

Police say an arrest has been made in the deadly hit-and-run of a woman in early January.

PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia have announced an arrest made in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in early January. 

According to investigators, the 64-year-old victim was hit on the 6300 block of Crescentville Road just after 7 p.m on January 7. 

The victim was later identified as Angela Kee. Emergency medical responders rushed Kee to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she died, police said. 

On Feb. 27, 56-year-old Clarence Person was arrested and charged with Accident Involving Death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
 