Arrest made in deadly January hit-and-run in East Oak Lane, police announce

Police in Philadelphia have announced an arrest made in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in early January.

According to investigators, the 64-year-old victim was hit on the 6300 block of Crescentville Road just after 7 p.m on January 7.

The victim was later identified as Angela Kee. Emergency medical responders rushed Kee to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she died, police said.

On Feb. 27, 56-year-old Clarence Person was arrested and charged with Accident Involving Death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges.

