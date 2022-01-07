Woman, 64, killed by hit-and-run driver in East Oak Lane, police say
EAST OAK LANE - Police say a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street Friday night in East Oak Lane.
According to investigators, the 64-year-old victim was hit on the 6300 block of Crescentville Road just after 7 p.m.
Emergency medical responders rushed the unnamed woman to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she died, police said.
Investigators believe the car involved in the crash is silver, but information on a make and model was not shared.
Anyone with information on the deadly crash should contact police immediately.
