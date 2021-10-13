Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from THU 3:16 AM EDT until THU 7:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Dense Fog Advisory
from THU 3:10 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Police arrest mother accused of abandoning toddler at Miami hospital

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 13 News
miami hospital mother abandoned toddler article

Carolina Vizcarra, left, and the little girl she is accused of abandoning at a Miami hospital (Photos: Miami-Dade Corrections/Miami Police Department)

MIAMI - Authorities in South Florida say they have arrested a mother accused of abandoning her young daughter at a hospital, leaving the little girl with a stranger.

Miami police said 33-year-old Carolina Vizcarra left the toddler, who appears to be about 2 years old, with a man at Mercy Hospital on Tuesday. She told the man she had to go to the restroom, but never came back for the child.

"She hands off the child to this unknown man," spokeswoman Kaina Fallat told news outlets. "Luckily he was a police officer and what was going through his mind was, he went into police mode."

RELATED: Gabby Petito's cause of death ruled strangulation; body was outside up to 4 weeks, Wyoming coroner says

Fallat said the officer immediately called for help when he realized the woman wasn't returning for her.

The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the girl, Fallat said.

Police posted the child's image on social media to ask for the public's help to locate her parents. Detectives arrested Vizcarra Wednesday morning.

RELATED: DeSantis addresses wife's breast cancer battle: 'She fights, she's tough'

WSVN reports that after being taken into custody, Vizcarra told police, "It’s not like I just left her. It’s a hospital, and I was worried for her. I was thinking about sleeping on the streets but not her." 

"We want to know what her mental state was," Fallat said. "We want to know what she was thinking when she was handing off her child to this unknown man."

Florida’s Safe Harbor law protects parents who leave children in a designated safe space, but only if they’re babies up to seven days old.

Vizcarra is charged with child abandonment and is expected to appear in court later Wednesday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $5,000.