Police arrest six protesters after 4th of July flags, decorations set on fire in Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police announced the arrests of six people following protests outside City Hall on the Fourth of July where they say an officer was assaulted.

Police say officers were monitoring a pro-Palestinian protest group when the group stopped near 1400 John F. Kennedy Boulevard. That’s when police say protesters began to set decorative items and flags on fire in the street.

Officers then issued orders to disperse to the group. When officers further attempted to disperse the crowd, police say the crowd began to throw flags and poles at police.

Of the six arrested, five were charged with disorderly conduct and one was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, failure to disperse, and disorderly conduct for assaulting an officer in the face.

The officer did not require medical attention.