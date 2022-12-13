Police: Arson investigation launched after abandoned property in Powelton catches fire

article

An arson investigation has been launched after an abandoned property in Powelton caught fire overnight.

Police say a property on the 600 block of North Preston Street caught fire just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to authorities, Philadelphia Fire Department Engine 5 and Ladder 6 responded and extinguished the property.

Police say the Fire Marshall deemed the cause of the fire to be arson.

Officials say no injuries were reported and the Southwest Detectives Division will continue investigating.