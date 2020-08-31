Police ask for help locating endangered, missing 79-year-old man

article

Police in Kensington are asking for the public’s help locating an endangered, missing 79-year-old man.

Carmelo Flores Gonzalez was last seen August 28th about 7:15 in the evening, on the 200 block of East Somerset Street, officials said.

Flores Gonzalez has a thin build, brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt with kangaroo embroidery, khaki pants and he was wearing a gray hat.

He is said to spend time near Front Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or dial 911.

