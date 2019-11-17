Police ask for help locating missing 81-year-old man with dementia missing from Fern Rock home

article

Philadelphia police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man suffering with dementia.

Authorities say 81-year-old Joaneme Joanis was last seen at his residence on the 5800 block of Camac Street Sunday morning.

Mr. Joanis is said to be 5’9” and 165 pounds. He was seen wearing a gray waist length jacket, a black fedora, blue jeans, black, penny loafers and brown-rimmed glasses.

Authorities say Joanis has dementia. He is said to spend time near 6700 North Broad Street.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Joanis is asked to contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 215-686-3354 or dial 911.