Police asking for information on possible endangered child in Hawthorne

Authorities are investigating after receiving reports of an endangered child running shoeless down a street in Hawthorne last week.

Police say a witness saw the child on Kimball Street near 11th Street shortly after 6 p.m. on July 10th.

A witness and their spouse believed the child was in distress and offered to help. The child reportedly told the couple "please don't call the police" and ran away.

Investigators describe the child as a thin white girl with chin-length dark hair. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue dress, white socks and no shoes.

Anyone with information on the child is encouraged to contact Philadelphia police Special Victim's Unit at 215-685-3252.

