Police, ATF investigating ATM explosion in Northern Liberties

Philadelphia police are searching for three men who allegedly blew up an ATM machine early Wednesday morning in Northern Liberties and made off with piles of cash.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of North 2nd Street and Girard Avenue around 4:30 a.m. for reports of an explosion at the standalone Wells Fargo ATM kiosk.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports a group of three men used two bombs to blast through the machine and smashed the cash box with a sledgehammer. Cell phone footage captured by a witness shows the group driving off in a white Nissan Murano, according to Keeley.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) joined the investigation overnight. Local authorities have not given any information on the suspects.

