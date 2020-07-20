Police: Boy, 12, charged after stealing truck, leading police on chase

A 12-year-old boy is facing a number of charges after police say he stole a car and led officers on a chase through New Castle County Saturday.

Delaware State Police say a 41-year-old man left his car running as he used an ATM at the Wawa on the 4000 block of North DuPont Parkway.

That's when police say the 12-year-old suspect jumped into the driver's seat of the 2003 Ford Ranger and drove off.

Officers found the car in a parking lot behind a nearby motel a short time later and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The boy drove off, leading officers on a pursuit that ended a short time later after he struck a parked car and a guard rail. After the second collision, police say the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was later taken into custody.

The boy is facing a long list of charges, including multiple felonies.

