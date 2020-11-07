Police: Boy, 2, dies after mother finds him unresponsive in bed in West Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after his mother found him unresponsive in his bed early Saturday morning in West Philadelphia.

The incident, which police have called a Sudden Infant Death, happened on the 5700 Walnut Street around midnight.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he died around 1 a.m.

Police have not made any arrests. Detectives from the Special Victims Unit is investigating.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest