Police: Boy, 2, dies after mother finds him unresponsive in bed in West Philadelphia
article
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after his mother found him unresponsive in his bed early Saturday morning in West Philadelphia.
The incident, which police have called a Sudden Infant Death, happened on the 5700 Walnut Street around midnight.
The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he died around 1 a.m.
Police have not made any arrests. Detectives from the Special Victims Unit is investigating.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest