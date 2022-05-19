Police: Boy, 4, badly injured after being hit by car in Philadelphia

article

Police say a young child was badly injured after being hit by a car Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia.

According to police, a 4-year-old boy was struck by a Nissan Pathfinder driven by a 46-year-old woman on the 6300 block of Lebanon Avenue around 4 p.m.

The child suffered head trauma and a left leg injury, police said. He was brought to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in "stable but critical" condition.

The driver of the car was not injured in the collision.

No arrests were reported immediately following the crash.