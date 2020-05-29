Police: Boy, 5, falls from window in South Philadelphia
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Police say a 5-year-old boy fell from a window while playing in his bedroom in South Philadelphia.
It happened on the 2500 block of South 7th Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the boy suffered injuries to his head and face. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where his condition is not known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
