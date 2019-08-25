Police: Boy, 9, struck in hit-and-run while getting out of car

Officials say a 9-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run in the Castor section of the city Sunday evening.

The incident happened on the 6700 block of Large Street at approximately 7:44 p.m.

According to officials, the child was getting out of a parked car when he was struck.

Tianna Robinson said she was holding her little one extra tight Sunday night after watching her worst nightmare unfold right outside of her northeast Philly home.

"Seeing another mother going through that, after looking at her child trying to fight for his life... It's really upsetting," Robinson told FOX 29's Kelly Rule.

Police say the boy had just gotten out of a parked car when a vehicle, traveling down Large Street, hit him and took off.

Advertisement

Robinson said it was then that she came outside and saw the boy in the roadway. His mother was visibly upset.

"The car that hit him sped down the street. He didn't even stop at the stop sign," Robinson explained.

Neighbors told FOX 29 that a witness jumped in a car and chased after the driver accused of hitting the boy. They weren't suprised that someone stepped up to help.

"It was upsetting for everyone on the block," she added.

Police say that the boy is expected to survive.

An investigation is underway.