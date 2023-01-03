Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday.

Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest and lower left abdomen.

According to officials, the man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after at 1:00 p.m.

Officers are holding the scene as investigators continue working on learning more information, per police.

No arrests have been made at this time, authorities say.