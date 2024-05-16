New photo released in hopes of finding Philadelphia girl missing for over 2 years

article

A Philadelphia family has been left in agony for years as a national organization hopes to help in the search for a now 15-year-old girl.

Nevaeh Kee was just 13 years old when she left her Philadelphia home on January 1, 2022, and never returned.

Over two years later, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released an age progression photo of Nevaeh in hopes of finding her.

"Forensic Artists at NCMEC created a brand-new age progression image for Nevaeh of what she may look like today, at 15 years old."

They are asking the public to share the new photo, and contact them with any information.