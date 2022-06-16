Police: Camden man wanted in attack of transgender woman, double shooting in Philadelphia

Police are searching for a New Jersey man wanted in connection to an attack of a transgender woman and non-fatal double shooting last weekend in Philadelphia.

Joel Martinez, a 21-year-old Camden resident, is facing several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, stemming from a Sunday morning double shooting in Kensington.

Investigators say the violence unfolded after the victims and the attacker left a speakeasy near Rosehill and East Westmoreland streets. According to police, the transgender woman was beaten and pistol-whipped.

When two people who were with the woman, a 17-year-old and 22-year-old, tried to intervene police say the attacker fired at them. The 17-year-old was grazed in the back of the head and the 22-year-old was shot in the arm, according to police.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that the violent incident may be investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.