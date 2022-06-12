Police: Kensington shooting leaves teenage girl, woman injured
PHILADELPHIA - Two female victims were injured after police say they were shot in Kensington early Sunday morning.
The alleged shooting occurred on the 300 block of East Westmoreland Street around 4:37 a.m.
Police say a 17-year-old suffered a graze wound to the back of the head. She was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she is said to be in stable condition.
Another victim, a 22-year-old woman, was reportedly shot in the arm. Police say she is also in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Teen killed in double shooting in East Germantown, police say
- Philadelphia bill could require earlier curfew for some teens this summer
- Gas prices hit $5 nationwide for the first time ever
Police have not made any arrests in this incident.