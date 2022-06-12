Police: Kensington shooting leaves teenage girl, woman injured

Two female victims were injured after police say they were shot in Kensington early Sunday morning.

The alleged shooting occurred on the 300 block of East Westmoreland Street around 4:37 a.m.

Police say a 17-year-old suffered a graze wound to the back of the head. She was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she is said to be in stable condition.

Another victim, a 22-year-old woman, was reportedly shot in the arm. Police say she is also in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Police have not made any arrests in this incident.