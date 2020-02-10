Police: Car belonging to man found dead in NJ creek recovered

article

New Jersey State Police say they recovered the car of 41-year-old Quanyaves Lindsay after his remains were found in a creek in Maurice Township, Cumberland County on Jan. 11.

State Police dive teams recovered the Dodge Charger Hellcat in the Manumuskin River Monday.

No cause of death has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Robert Booth of the New Jersey State Police Major Crimes South Unit at 609-610-4025.

