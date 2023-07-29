Police: Carjackers smash victim's stolen vehicle into Kensington store

An attempted carjacking came to an end when police say the suspects crashed the stolen vehicle into a nearby building.

Officers were called to the scene on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

When they arrived, a man told police that carjackers crashed the vehicle into the corner of a store, which has an unoccupied apartment on the second floor.

Police say the corner of the building was beginning to collapse due to the crash.

It is unclear if any arrests were made, or how many suspects were involved in the attempted carjacking.

An investigation is underway as L&I inspectors survey the scene.