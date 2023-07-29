1 person rescued after rowhome fire spreads in South Philadelphia: officials

article

Firefighters battled a blaze as it broke inside a South Philadelphia home early Saturday morning.

Flames erupted from a rowhome on the corner of the 700 block of West Porter Street around 3:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire spread from the initial rowhome to an adjacent property. It was placed under control about 30 minutes later.

MORE HEADLINES:

At least one person was rescued from one of the properties with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The cause of the fire, as well as the amount of damage sustained, are unknown at this time.

An investigation is under