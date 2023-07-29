1 person rescued after rowhome fire spreads in South Philadelphia: officials
PHILADELPHIA - Firefighters battled a blaze as it broke inside a South Philadelphia home early Saturday morning.
Flames erupted from a rowhome on the corner of the 700 block of West Porter Street around 3:30 a.m.
Officials say the fire spread from the initial rowhome to an adjacent property. It was placed under control about 30 minutes later.
At least one person was rescued from one of the properties with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
The cause of the fire, as well as the amount of damage sustained, are unknown at this time.
An investigation is under