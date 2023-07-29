Fight inside Philly bar ends with man fatally shot in the head: police

article

A bar fight took a deadly turn when police say a shooting erupted between two men late Friday night in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section.

Officers responded to Langdon and Bridge streets for reports of shots fired around 11:30 p.m.

They arrived to find a man, whose identity is not yet known, with an apparent gunshot to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the fatal shooting began with an argument inside a nearby bar, and escalated when one man shot at the victim outside.

No arrests have been made, but a weapon has been recovered.