Fight inside Philly bar ends with man fatally shot in the head: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - A bar fight took a deadly turn when police say a shooting erupted between two men late Friday night in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section.
Officers responded to Langdon and Bridge streets for reports of shots fired around 11:30 p.m.
They arrived to find a man, whose identity is not yet known, with an apparent gunshot to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Woman charged in deadly shooting of 2-year-old granddaughter involving unsecured, stolen gun: DA
- Police search for man they say was upskirting women inside Suburban Square Trader Joe's
- Jury convicts Atlantic City man in death of boy, 10, fatally shot at high school football game
Police believe the fatal shooting began with an argument inside a nearby bar, and escalated when one man shot at the victim outside.
No arrests have been made, but a weapon has been recovered.