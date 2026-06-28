Police charge 19-year-old in Washington Township car vandalism spree

The Brier A 19-year-old man faces multiple criminal charges after allegedly smashing the windows of nearly 20 vehicles and setting two on fire during a destructive late-night crime spree. Aidan Logrande has been charged with two counts of arson, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and multiple counts of criminal mischief. Authorities are urging residents to review their home security systems and contact the Washington Township police immediately if they have any relevant surveillance video or Ring camera footage.



A 19-year-old man faces multiple criminal charges after allegedly smashing the windows of nearly 20 vehicles and setting two on fire during a destructive late-night crime spree.

Following a targeted search of the area, Washington Township police apprehended Aidan Logrande, who was found carrying a hatchet believed to have been used in the attacks.

Multiple charges

What we know:

Logrande has been charged with two counts of arson, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and multiple counts of criminal mischief. Investigators believe he may also be linked to additional vandalism cases in the area.

The rampage, which was partially captured on home surveillance video, left a trail of damage across several blocks. Among the heavily damaged vehicles was a 2024 Mustang Dark Horse belonging to resident Bill Coan, who spoke with FOX 29 on Sunday.

"Well, this is our retirement gift…it was hard," Coan said, visibly emotional over the destruction of the vehicle he spent significant time working on. "Just seeing it and him smashing that window, he had no care whatsoever. He just…took his good old time."

Minutes after targeting Coan's vehicle, police say Logrande struck a few blocks away, smashing and torching a Camaro belonging to Doug Foster’s son.

"He was very upset," Foster said of his son. "I mean, like it was his first car, he saved his money for it, and he babied it, and now somebody else, he ruined it."

In addition to the two torched vehicles, neighbors reported that at least 15 other cars in the immediate neighborhood had their windshields broken.

"To just be so callous and careless with somebody else’s property," Foster added. "You know people work hard… everybody works hard to pay for their stuff and to just come along and do that, it’s just wrong."

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Authorities are urging residents to review their home security systems and contact the Washington Township police immediately if they have any relevant surveillance video or Ring camera footage.