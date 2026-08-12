Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion: players spend big in pools, try lucky strategies

The Brief Powerball jackpot is at $1 billion. It is the eighth largest Powerball jackpot ever. Players in Springfield and Broomall are buying tickets using different strategies. Groups are pooling money, with some spending hundreds of dollars together according to Springfield Beverage's manager. A lottery lawyer says anyone joining a pool should document participation and payouts.





The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, spurring people all over, including Springfield and Broomall to spend big on tickets using a range of strategies, according to local buyers and store managers.

Big money brings out creative ways to play

Local players have developed their own approaches in hopes of hitting the jackpot which has a cash payout option of 433.1 million bucks.

What they're saying:

Tom Burke of Springfield said he prefers not to use machines. "I don't like machines. I like to talk to somebody, so I usually buy them here. Yes, but I like to talk to somebody. I've bought them from a machine, but I like to get a vibe," said Burke.

Tom New of Springfield uses a different method. "I got 20 dollars worth. My strategy is I let the machine pick cause I think the odds on the machine are better," said New.

Mike Deegan of Broomall said his wife inspired his numbers. "I pick my numbers. My wife told me to guess what the water bill was and I guessed right so she said you have to start picking your numbers and I did that," said Deegan. "I spent 60 dollars so far," Deegan said.

Tish Farley of Springfield said she is mixing quick picks with favorite numbers. "I bought 20 quick picks and then I'm going to do some individual picks on the lucky numbers, my mom's lucky number, my kids and some of mine," said Farley.

Raj Patel, manager at Springfield Beverage, said when the jackpot grows, so does spending. "People are spending 50 to 100 dollars one time," said Patel. "Many with a company, play with a group of people, they spend $400 to $500 in a group," Patel said.

Ann Marie Talvacchio, who manages the lottery pool at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, bought 27 tickets for her coworkers. "I have everyone's list. Everyone's name. All the tickets are in here," said Talvacchio. If the group wins, Talvacchio said, "We work in a laboratory. Might be a little slow getting your lab tests tomorrow."

Lottery lawyer Kurt Panouses offered advice for groups. "If you're gonna be in a group, make sure it's documented, make sure whatever comes in gets paid out right away, and say these are the only people in the group, and no one else," said Panouses.

Why you should care:

Buying Powerball tickets is a communal event for many, and with so much money on the line, the rush to participate is high. Players are using both superstitions and strategy, while some workplaces are organizing larger pools.

The chances of winning, however, are one in 292.2 million. You have a better chance of being hit by lightning, which is one in 1.22 million, or being bitten by a shark at 1 in 4.3 million.