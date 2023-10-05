Police charge one 12-year-old, four adults and seize four dirt bikes in Wilmington

article

The Wilmington Police Department have charged five individuals and recovered four off-highway vehicles in connection with ongoing illegal dirt bike investigations.

As part of the investigation, police became aware of 43-year-old, Nicole Malice helping another individual hiding an ATV from authorities. On September 26, they charged her with hindering prosecution.

On September 27, police seized a dirt bike on the 700 block of West 5th Street and charged a 12-year-old male with multiple offenses related to the off-highway vehicle.

That same day, police also seized a dirt bike on the 100 block of Justison Street and charged 37-year-old Michael Zimmer with multiple offenses.

On September 30, police charged 24-year-old Raymond Antonowicz with multiple offenses and seized a dirt bike on the 1200 block of North Locust Street.

As police were monitoring an organized ride of ATVs traveling into the city on Sunday, they were able to seize another dirt bike and charged 36-year-old Tashawn Frisby in connection with the off-highway vehicle. Police say the investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

The spike in ATV seizures comes after members of the Special Operations Division have stepped up a targeted enforcement related to the illegal operation of off-highway vehicles, over the past several weeks.

The Wilmington Police Department reminds the public that operating an off-highway vehicle on a city street or sidewalk – or in a city park – is a violation of both the Wilmington City Code and the Delaware Criminal Code, and can result in significant fines.

They say any off-highway vehicles possessed within the City of Wilmington must be registered through the Division of Motor Vehicles and must always have an immobilization device, such as a wheel lock, in place at all times.

Police ask members of the public who have information about any illegal activity involving these off-highway vehicles – including where they are being operated or stored – to contact Cpl. Keith Johnson of the Special Operations Division Traffic Unit at (302) 571-4415 or Keith.Johnson@cj.state.de.us.