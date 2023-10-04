Generator explosion injures 6 in Manayunk: officials

article

Six people were burned after a generator exploded in Manayunk.

A large dumpster fire was first reported on the 500 block of East Flat Rock Road, in Philly’s Manayunk neighborhood, Wednesday, around 3:30 in the afternoon, according to officials.

In a preliminary investigation, it was thought a generator near or inside a work trailer exploded, causing the injuries to the people.

There was no information regarding the conditions of the six injured. And investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway.