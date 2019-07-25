Police: Cherry Hill woman, 27, missing for over a month

article

Cherry Hill police are searching for a 27-year-old woman who has been missing for over a month.

Investigators say Rachel Keenan was last seen on Jun. 11 around Broadway Street and Viola Street in Cherry Hill.

Police describe Keenan as 5'5 100 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and a tattoo of a robot on her right wrist. Authorities advise that Keenan is known to dye her hair different colors.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink sleeves, gray sweatpants and carrying a backpack.

Police believe Keenan is still in the Camden area.

Anyone with information on Keenan's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 856-488-7828.