Police: Chester County man charged after threatening online videos prompts barricade
CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Chester County man is facing charges after police say he posted threatening videos to social media and barricaded himself inside a home for several hours.
Officers from Caln Township Police Department were called to a home on Fox Avenue in the Brandywine homes subdivision around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police say Evan Williams Ellis, 24, yelled at responding officers through an open window while armed with what appeared to be a handgun. Ellis refused to come out of the home, which caused police to evacuate nearby residents and warn others to shelter-in-place.
After a three-hour standoff, Ellis peacefully surrendered to police and taken to Chester County Prison. He has been charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and related offenses.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Advertisement
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube