Police: Chester County man charged after threatening online videos prompts barricade

article

A Chester County man is facing charges after police say he posted threatening videos to social media and barricaded himself inside a home for several hours.

Officers from Caln Township Police Department were called to a home on Fox Avenue in the Brandywine homes subdivision around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say Evan Williams Ellis, 24, yelled at responding officers through an open window while armed with what appeared to be a handgun. Ellis refused to come out of the home, which caused police to evacuate nearby residents and warn others to shelter-in-place.

After a three-hour standoff, Ellis peacefully surrendered to police and taken to Chester County Prison. He has been charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter