Police: Corrections officer left bleeding after being assaulted by inmate inside Philadelphia prison

article

A local corrections officer was left injured after being attacked by a man incarcerated at a Philadelphia prison, police say.

According to authorities, officers from the 8th and 15th Police Districts were called to the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility to assist with an inmate accused of assault on Sunday just after 3 p.m.

Officials say responding officers met with prison staff who said the man assaulted a 51-year-old corrections officer while he was attempting to lock him into his cell.

Police say the corrections officer was injured and left bleeding as a result of the attack.

Authorities say charges for the 35-year-old man are pending as the investigation continues.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Northeast Detective Division is leading the investigation, police say.