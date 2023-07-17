Pennsylvania train derailment: Silicone pellets detected inside collapsed train cars, police say

Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a train derailment in Montgomery County.

According to authorities, cars on a CSX Norfolk Southern train derailed in the area of Stenton Avenue, Flourtown Road and Joshua Road in Whitemarsh Township just after 5 a.m. on Monday.

Sources told FOX 29 that 15 to 20 cars believed to be carrying hazardous materials derailed in the area, prompting a Level 2 hazmat response. Police later said the train cars were carrying silicone pellets, which pose no threat to the public.

Crews are on scene responding to the emergency situation.

Police say residents and businesses closest to the derailment site have been evacuated as a precaution.

Representatives of Norfolk Southern, CSX and the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety's Emergency Response Team are on site.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro tweeted about the incident, saying, "My team and I are monitoring the train derailment in Whitemarsh Twp and assisting local first responders. Thank you to the residents taking precautions at the direction of local authorities. I urge you to continue following their instruction."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.