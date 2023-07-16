Expand / Collapse search
Woman thwarts home invasion by opening fire on 3 suspects in Germantown, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A woman fought back to defend herself, and her home, when police say they became the target of three robbery suspects early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds on the 4900 block of Germantown Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Both were shot by the female homeowner when she trued to stop them from entering her home, according to authorities. She did not sustain any injuries.

Police say they are being treated as suspects after being transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A third suspect was also shot during the attempted robbery, but was able to flee on foot.