Police donation scam may be targeting 55 and over communities in Bucks County: officials

Law enforcement is urging residents to be cautious of a new scam making its way around a township in Bucks County.

Middletown Township Police posted a photo of a mailer they said someone had recently sent out.

It appears to be asking for donations for "Citizens Behind the Badge," providing a P.O. Box address in Virginia.

"DO NOT SEND IN ANY PAYMENT - THIS IS A SCAM," police said in a scam alert posted Thursday.

Authorities believe the mailer scam may have specifically targeted 55 and over communities.

"Our best advice - please talk to your friends and neighbors and make sure that you use this piece of mail to start up your next fire during this beautiful false fall we are having."