Man, women let dog loose on Dollar Store employee in New Castle attack: police

Scary moments outside a Dollar General when an attack involving two suspects, an innocent employee, two juveniles and a dog unfolded this past weekend.

Police say 23-year-old Matthew Perez and 27-year-old Veronica Coleman became aggressive after being escorted outside the Dollar General at 1403 Dupont Parkway.

The duo, who were banned for shoplifting, then started threatening an employee.

When the employee tried to walk away, police say Perez pursued on foot while Coleman followed in a vehicle.

The female suspect then released a dog from the vehicle, which started attacking the employee.

The employee kept trying to escape, but Perez threatened them with a knife as Coleman attempted to hit them with the vehicle, according to authorities.

A 12-year-old bystander who tried to intervene was nearly struck by the vehicle, along with a 15-year-old in the parking lot at the time.

Perez and Coleman were both taken into custody and charged with several offenses, including aggravated menacing.

The dog was overturned to animal control, and the employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A large fixed-blade knife was also found in the suspects' vehicle.