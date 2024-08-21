Temple University students attacked by juveniles night before move-in day: police

A terrifying start to the school year as two separate violent attacks involving Temple University students unfolded Monday night.

The first student was assaulted just outside campus at the intersection of 11th and Montgomery.

Police say three juveniles attempted to rob the student.

A second attack unfolded at the Broad and Cecil B. Moore subway station that same night.

Three juveniles stole the student's backpack after attacking him, according to authorities, who say they were all apprehended.

Temple police also responded to a shooting on the 2000 block of North 18th Street, but say no one was injured.

The conditions of the attacked students have yet to be released.

The attacks, as well as the shooting, happened the night before groups of students gathered on campus to move in for the school year.

Police are urging students and staff to remain cautious and vigilant while on campus.