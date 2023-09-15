Police: Double stabbing near Philly playground critically injures teen; 5 suspects sought

Violence erupted across the street from a playground in South Philadelphia overnight, leaving two people injured - one being a 15-year-old.

The double stabbing happened on the 600 block of Snyder Avenue just after midnight Friday near the Ford Playground and Recreational Center.

Police say two victims were stabbed multiple times with a 15-year-old in critical condition.

The second victim, whose age is unknown at this time, is said to be in stable condition.

Five suspects fled the scene on bikes, according to authorities. No word on arrests at this time.