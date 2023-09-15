Expand / Collapse search

Fatal pedestrian crash shut down Schuylkill Expressway westbound for hours

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:43AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Schuylkill Expressway westbound near Spring Garden Street after pedestrian killed

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says those trying to get out of Center City should use Kelly Drive from the Ben Franklin Parkway to avoid the closures.

PHILADELPHIA - A pedestrian was killed on the Schuylkill Expressway, closing parts of the freeway as the morning commute got underway early Friday morning.

Pennsylvania police say the pedestrian was struck and killed after a vehicle crash around 3 a.m.

No further details of the crash have been released at this time.

The investigation shut down westbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway from Spring Garden Street to Gerard Avenue.

Hours later, the busy freeway was reopened as traffic began flowing again just before 7 a.m.