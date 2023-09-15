Fatal pedestrian crash shut down Schuylkill Expressway westbound for hours

A pedestrian was killed on the Schuylkill Expressway, closing parts of the freeway as the morning commute got underway early Friday morning.

Pennsylvania police say the pedestrian was struck and killed after a vehicle crash around 3 a.m.

No further details of the crash have been released at this time.

The investigation shut down westbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway from Spring Garden Street to Gerard Avenue.

Hours later, the busy freeway was reopened as traffic began flowing again just before 7 a.m.