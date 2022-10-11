Police: Driver who pointed gun during road rage incident on Camden County street arrested
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A road rage incident could have turned violent after police say a driver pulled a gun in Gloucester Township this past weekend.
Police responded to reports of an "erratic" driver near Blackwood Clementon Road and Peters Lane around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
The victim told police that the driver rolled down his window and pointed a chrome-plated handgun at him.
Kyle Boyce, 34, was quickly located at his home, along with his vehicle. A loaded Charter Arms .38 Special Silver Revolver with a black handle was also found in the vehicle.
He is charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm and related offenses.