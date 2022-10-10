State Police: Vehicles sought after two separate shootings erupt on I-95 in Philadelphia this weekend

A busy interstate became the scene of a crime twice this weekend after police say several shots rang out on I-95 in Philadelphia.

It appears road rage may have lead to the first shooting on Saturday when a victim's car was struck by gunfire near the Girard Exit around 8:30 a.m.

The victim told police a white Dodge Durango almost hit his vehicle when he tried to change lanes. Both drivers then reportedly got into a verbal argument driving side-by-side.

Police say the Durango's passenger fired one round, hitting the victim's vehicle, then sped off a nearby exit.

MORE HEADLINES:

On Sunday, two vehicles reportedly opened fire with automatic weapons on a male victim and his passenger as they were exiting for the Walt Whitman Bridge just before 3 a.m. The male victim suffered three gunshot wounds, and is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the suspected vehicles are a dark blue Honda sedan with tinted windows and a dark gray Ford Explorer or Expedition with tinted windows.

No arrests have been made, and no clear motive is known at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.