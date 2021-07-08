Police: Elderly woman claimed to be ex-military in threatening letter that complained about fireworks

article

Authorities suspect an elderly woman sent a threatening letter to the Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia that accused Cambodian residents of affecting her sleep and mental health by frequently setting off fireworks in a South Philadelphia park.

An association member called police on Monday after receiving a typed letter from someone who claimed to be ex-military. The author suggested that they would resort to violence if the "constant" fireworks did not stop, according to police.

Investigators on Wednesday said a 79-year-old woman claimed to be the author of the threatening note. It was determined by police that she is not a former military member and does not have access to weapons.

The Philadelphia Police Department sent the case to the District Attorney's Office for further review. No charges have been reported.

