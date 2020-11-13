Police: Elderly woman dies from injuries following hit-and-run crash in Logan

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a driver who they say fatally struck an elderly woman then got out of the car and kicked her before speeding off.

Officers in Philadelphia's 35th district were dispatched to the area of 16th Street and Belfield Street around 5 a.m. Thursday for reports of an accident.

A witness told police that a person driving a yellow infinity Q 35 struck a woman then got out of the car and kicked her before speeding away. The victim was later identified as 69-year-old Patricia Williams.

Williams was initially treated for a leg laceration, but doctors later found a brain bleed during a catscan. She later died from her injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives immediately.

