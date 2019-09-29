Mall reopens after police search for escaped prisoner

article

A mall in western Pennsylvania has reopened, after police locked it down as they searched for an escaped jail inmate from Ohio.

Shoppers at the Westmoreland Mall in Greensburg were allowed back in at around 3 p.m. They had been evacuated earlier Sunday afternoon.

Pennsylvania state police said Christopher Clemente, one of four people who escaped hours earlier from the Gallia County Jail in Ohio, was believed to be in the area.

A news release from the Gallia County sheriff's office said Clemente was among four inmates who overpowered two guards early Sunday morning and escaped.

The four are considered extremely dangerous.