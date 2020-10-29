Police: Explosive devices found in plastic bag outside Crescentville home

article

Authorities are investigating after they say explosive devices were found in a plastic bag outside a home Thursday morning in Crescentville.

Officers from Philadelphia's 2nd district responded to the 1000 block of Stevens Terrace around 7 a.m. Police described the devices as a stick of dynamite and an M-80.

Investigators set up a staging area on the 6100 block of Algon Avenue. The Philadelphia Bomb Squad responded to the scene.

Police did not evacuate any homes or businesses. No injuries were reported.

