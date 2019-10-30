Police: Family found shot to death inside West Philadelphia home; 29-year-old in custody

Police are investigating after they say a family of four was found dead inside a West Philadelphia home.

Police responded to the 5000 block of Walton Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, they were called to the scene for a welfare check after the couple didn't show up for work at a nursing home in Northeast Philadelphia.

When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old woman shot by the front door, a 17-year-old boy shot on the second-floor, a 6-year-old boy shot in the kitchen and a man in his 40s or 50s shot on the first floor. The victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say they took a 29-year-old man into custody and a weapon was located at the scene. It's unclear when the quadruple murder happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.