Police: Fatal crash shuts down road in West Deptford; investigation underway
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. - Police say a woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in West Deptford Saturday evening.
The crash occurred on Grove Ave near Woodbury Terrace. The road is currently closed as police investigate the scene.
Police say the vehicle struck a pole, resulting in the death of the female driver. No further details have been released.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police warn of alleged police impersonator after woman stopped leaving Wawa in Bucks County
- Suspect sought in shooting at shopping center ATM near Roosevelt Boulevard
- 2 New Jersey schools leave amateur performance of 'School of Rock' due to alleged inappropriate language
The woman's identity and age have yet to be released.
Residents are asked to avoid the area until further notice.